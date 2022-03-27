OnePlus 10R key specifications leak online

We've been hearing about OnePlus working on its next-generation budget flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10R, for quite a while now. Previous rumors have suggested that OnePlus will not debut the OnePlus 10R alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro next week. Instead, the smartphone is expected to launch in May 2022. A new leak from Yogesh Brar has now revealed key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

On the front, the OnePlus 10R is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display that will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Though the previous rumors had suggested that the OnePlus 10R will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, Brar claims that OnePlus is now planning to ship the device with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 8100.

Rumored OnePlus 10R Specifications

Category OnePlus 10R (rumored) Display 6.7-inch, FHD+, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Memory 8/12GB Storage 128/256GB Rear Cameras 50MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 150W Operating System Oxygen OS 12 (Android 12) Price TBA

The smartphone will come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. According to the leaked specifications, the OnePlus 10R will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that will support 150W fast charging. The leak suggests that the OnePlus 10R could be the company's second smartphone with 150W fast charging support (OnePlus Nord 3 is also tipped to support the same charging speed). A variant with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging may also be offered at a lower price.

On the back, the OnePlus 10R will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is expected to run on Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12. The front camera is tipped to be a 16MP selfie shooter. In addition to the specs, Brar reveals that OnePlus is planning to drop the alert slider and the 3.5mm headphone jack from the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus is expected to reveal the OnePlus 10R in the coming months, though nothing has been officially revealed yet. There's no word on the pricing either. What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 10R specifications? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 91Mobiles