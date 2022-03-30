OnePlus 10R leak reveals 3 reasons why you might want to skip it

hidden

With the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus introduced a new variant called OnePlus 9R that offered a decent balance between the phone's price and specs. However, with the OnePlus 10 series, the company is taking a different approach and launching only the OnePlus 10 Pro first with other variants launching at a later stage. The OnePlus 10R, successor to the OnePlus 9R, is said to launch sometime in Q2 2022. And now, the design of the OnePlus 10R has leaked ahead of its launch.

The news comes after the specs of the OnePlus 10R leaked online last week. We now have the images of what the OnePlus 10R will look like, and it's slightly disappointing. On the face of it, the OnePlus 10R looks like a rebranded Realme GT3 Neo. The front of the smartphone shows the 6.7-inch display with a punch-hole camera in the upper middle portion.

The rear of the smartphone shows a triple camera setup very similar to the Realme GT3 Neo. This setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera lens. Below the camera sensor module is the OnePlus logo. Talking about the back, we can also see that the glass back has been given a haze finish, though this could be limited to the black color model. We are yet to see in which color options the OnePlus 10R will be offered in.

Based on the render images and specs, we now have a fair idea of what the OnePlus 10R will look like. However, we could point out three reasons as to why OnePlus fans might want to skip the R version this year.

1. No Alert Slider

OnePlus 10R could be the company's first flagship smartphone without the alert slider. All of the OnePlus' flagship smartphones up until now have featured the alert slider on the sides to switch between ringer, vibrations, and silent mode. The leak from 91Mobiles now reveals that there is no alert slider on the side frame of the device. If you're a fan of alert slider functionality and use it on a daily basis, you might want to skip the OnePlus 10R for another smartphone of the OnePlus 10 series.

2. Seems like a re-branded Realme GT3 Neo

On the face of it, the OnePlus 10R looks like a rebranded version of Realme GT3 Neo. The design, specs, 150W fast charging support, and the commission of the alert slider is reminiscent of the fact that the OnePlus 10R is nothing but just a rebranded GT3 Neo from OnePlus.

Both OnePlus and Realme are owned by BBK Electronics, which also makes us believe that OnePlus and Realme are sharing resources (the whole smartphone in this case), and selling it as a new smartphone. If you're looking for a smartphone with decent specs, you might as well pick up a Realme GT3 Neo instead of the OnePlus 10R.

3. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon

The leaked specs revealed that the OnePlus 10R will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and not a Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chipset. This is the first time OnePlus will be shipping a flagship smartphone with a MediaTek chipset. While you will almost feel no difference in using the smartphone, the shift to MediaTek Dimensity from Qualcomm seems like a compromise from OnePlus who used to ship flagship-level specs even in their budget flagship smartphones. The shift to the MediaTek chipset should also cause the price to go down since the MediaTek chipsets are lower in price as compared to the Snapdragon chipset but it remains to be seen if that happens.

These are the reasons we believe why you should skip (or at least not wait) for the OnePlus 10R smartphone. And just before you leave, check out the rumored specs of the OnePlus 10R down below, which further adds validation to our opinion that the OnePlus 10R is nothing but a rebranded Realme GT3 Neo:

Rumored OnePlus 10R Specifications

Category OnePlus 10R (rumored) Display 6.7-inch, FHD+, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Memory 8/12GB Storage 128/256GB Rear Cameras 50MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 150W Operating System Oxygen OS 12 (Android 12) Price TBA

