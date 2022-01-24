OnePlus 10R rumored to launch in Q2 2022, could be powered by Dimensity 9000

OnePlus has slowly turned itself into a typical smartphone brand with the company offering a high-end flagship series (OnePlus 10 Pro) and a low-cost budget smartphone series (OnePlus Nord). The company also has a habit of releasing 'R' flagships along with its high-end flagships that cater to the audience who don't want to spend a lot but want a flagship smartphone. Now that OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is also said to be working on the 'cheaper flagship' called OnePlus 10R.

According to a new leak by Android Central, OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in the international markets in Q2 2022. As per the publication, the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship will be joined by two other smartphones under the OnePlus 10 series: the standard OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10R.

While no information about the OnePlus 10 has been shared, the publication does state that the OnePlus 10R will not be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Instead, OnePlus will take the help of MediaTek and ship the low-cost flagship with the Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The Dimensity 9000 is an on-par chipset with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. It shares the same 4nm node process and the Armv9 architecture. It comes with an octa-core CPU with one Cortex-X2 core, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores, and four ARM Cortex A510 cores. This is the first time OnePlus will be using a MediaTek chipset in a flagship smartphone.

The usage of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 could be to keep the price of the OnePlus 10R down. MediaTek chipsets usually cost a bit less than their Qualcomm counterparts. OnePlus could also be partnering with MediaTek due to the ongoing chip shortage and the low availability of chipsets in general. But, this is just speculation at the moment.

Also, since the Dimensity 9000 chipset doesn't come with a modem that supports mmWave 5G, the OnePlus 10R will be limited to the Asian markets. The chipset only supports sub-6GHz 5G and for the same reason, the OnePlus 10R isn't expected to launch in the United States market. It is also not expected to be launched in the European markets.

Other than the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, the OnePlus 10R is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone's base variant will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is said to run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. The camera details haven't been shared as of now. The phone is said to be priced in the $500 to $600 range.

Source: Android Central | Via: GSMArena