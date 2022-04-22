Vanilla OnePlus 10 could be a hit or a miss: here’s why

OnePlus' smartphone launch strategy, especially for its flagship models, has been quite confusing in 2022. The company only launched the "Pro" model of the OnePlus 10 series at first, while the other models of the 10 series, including the vanilla OnePlus 10, weren't announced in January. The OnePlus 10 Pro was also only available in China up until recently.

The launch strategy, truly, has been quite confusing. Nevertheless, it seems that the company is indeed working on the baseline model as the reliable leaker Steve 'OnLeaks' Hemmerstoffer (via Digit India) has shared some info about the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 10 which suggests that it could still launch at some point this year.

Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared the supposed specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10. He claims that the OnePlus 10 will ship with a similar display as the OnePlus 10 Pro, a pro-grade processor, 150W fast charging, and more. The information leaked by OnLeaks makes us think that the OnePlus could again spice up the Android flagship market with the OnePlus 10 when it launches in the second half of this year.

But, before we go on and see why we think that the OnePlus 10 could be a hit or a miss, let's take a look at the table showcasing all the rumored OnePlus 10 specifications:

Rumored OnePlus 10 Specifications

Category OnePlus 10 Specs (Rumored) Display 6.7-inch, FHD+, 120Hz, AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Memory 8/12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,800mAh Operating System OxygenOS 12 (based on Android 12) Charging (wired) 150W Rear Cameras 50MP (main) + 16MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) Front Camera 32MP

Reasons why OnePlus 10 could become an instant hit

1. One of the first smartphones to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

According to OnLeaks, OnePlus is testing two variants of the OnePlus 10. One variant that the company is testing will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which will probably be exclusively available in China, and the other variant is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

Qualcomm is reportedly finalizing the launch of its next-generation Snapdragon chipset, which will reportedly debut next month. Previous leaks have suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset be based on a 4nm node process and will be manufactured by TSMC and not Samsung Foundry. The upcoming chipset reportedly fixes the overheating issues currently faced by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The move to an improved chipset could prove fruitful for OnePlus as the current OnePlus 10 Pro users are reporting a lot of issues with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

2. First flagship smartphone to feature 150W charging

According to the leaked specifications by OnLeaks, the OnePlus 10 will feature an even faster-charging speed than the pricier Pro sibling. The vanilla OnePlus 10 is rumored to come with 150W fast charging support. The current 80W charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro is capable of fully filling the battery juice in just about 30 minutes. Support for up to 150W fast charging could see the charging times fall well below 20 minutes.

3. Bigger battery than last gen OnePlus 9

In addition to offering a faster-charging speed, the OnePlus 10 is rumored to come with a bigger battery than the 2021's OnePlus 9 smartphone. Steve Hemmerstoffer says that the OnePlus 10 will come with a 4,800 mAh battery — 300 mAh more than the last generation's OnePlus 9. Coupled with the 150W fast charging, the OnePlus 10 could really offer a great experience on the battery front.

Reasons why OnePlus 10 could fail to impress potential customers

1. First OnePlus flagship to drop alert slider

OnLeaks says that OnePlus will drop the alert slider from the OnePlus 10. For those unaware, the alert slider is found on all the current OnePlus smartphones. It's a slider-type button that lets you switch between silent, vibrate, and ringer modes without going into settings.

Alert slider has been one of the distinguishing factors of the OnePlus smartphones, but now the company has reportedly decided to remove it from the vanilla OnePlus 10 model. We can see why a lot OnePlus fans will not like this decision, and we believe this is one of the reasons why the OnePlus 10 could fail to appeal to Android smartphone buyers.

2. Weaker ultra-wide camera

As per the leaked specifications, the OnePlus 10 will come with a triple camera setup containing a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. When compared to the last year's OnePlus 9, the camera system of the OnePlus 10 looks weak, at least on paper. The OnePlus 9 came with a triple-camera setup containing a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Even though the OnePlus 10 will probably come with the second-generation Hasselblad tweaked camera system, the company is thinking to switch the 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 16MP shooter. This seems like a step backward, and this, again, could be one of the reasons why the OnePlus 10 could fail to impress the masses.

What are your thoughts on the leaked OnePlus 10 specifications? Let us know in the comments section down below!