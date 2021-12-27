OnePlus 10 Pro will reportedly launch on January 4

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has confirmed the company will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro sometime in January, but we didn’t get an exact date on when exactly we should expect it. According to a new product listing, the OnePlus 10 Pro may launch as soon as January 4, 2022.

Someone spotted that the OnePlus 10 Pro can already be reserved on JD.com (via GSMArena), and it’s said to be up for pre-order from January 4, which indicates when the device may launch officially in China. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the device will be available globally in other markets. Looking at the past, OnePlus usually announces new flagships between March and May, and we might still be a few months away from seeing it in Europe and North America.

What we do know is that the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the company may have partnered up again with Hasselblad for a unique camera partnership. The 10 Pro is also rumored to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO 2.0 display with curved edges, 8/12GB of RAM, depending on storage capacity.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also rumored to have a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner for the 32MP selfie camera, and it’s rumored to have a 48MP primary, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It’s expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery, and it’ll support 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless. We still have information about reverse wireless charging.

We don’t have to wait much longer to find out more about the new OnPlus 10 Pro flagship. Let us know your thoughts about the rumors in the comments below, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing.