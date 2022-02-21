We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

OnePlus 10 Pro white edition introduced in China ahead of global launch

By Sanuj Bhatia February 21, 2022, 2:20 am
OnePlus 10 Pro white Source: OnePlus

OnePlus has introduced a new and special white color variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. Dubbed OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition, the introduction of the new color variant means that the smartphone is now available in three different colors: Volcanic Black (Black), Emerald Forest (Green), and White.

The OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition will only be available in a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. The special edition smartphone has been priced at CNY 5,799 (~$910) in China. The CNY 5,799 price tag makes it slightly premium compared to the regular variants. It will go on sale in China from March 1.

Other than that, the OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition doesn't come with any other change. It has the same 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display upfront. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, has the same 5,000 mAh and 80W fast charging support as the other color variants. It also has the same triple-camera module with one 48MP primary sensor, one 50MP ultra-wide camera, and one 8MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in the global markets. Rumors have suggested that we could see the OPPO sub-brand introduce the OnePlus 10 Pro in mid-March, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of now. We expect to hear more about the smartphone's international availability in the coming days.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition? If all the three variants are available in the global markets at launch, which one will you be getting? Let us know in the comments section below!

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

Category OnePlus 10 Pro
Dimensions 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm
Weight 197 g
Display 6.7-inch, QHD+ LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Memory 12GB LPDDR5
Storage 128/256GB, UFS 3.1
Rear Camera 1 48 MP Primary
Rear Camera 2 50 MP Ultrawide
Rear Camera 3 8 MP Telephoto
Front Camera 32 MP
Security Under-display fingerprint, Face Unlock
Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
Ports USB-C
Audio Speakers, Headphone
Battery 5,000mAh
Charging (Wired) 80W SuperVOOC wired (1-100% in 32 mins)
Charging (Wireless) 50W AirVOOC wireless (1-100% in 47 mins)
Water Resistance IP68
Materials Aluminium frame with glass back
Operating System Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12
Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, White
Release Date March 15/16 (expected)
Price TBA

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the latest flagship from the company. It features a large 6.7-inch QHD+ display, an impressive camera fine-tuned by Hasselblad, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a long battery life with 65W fast charging support. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

Via: GizmoChina

