OnePlus 10 Pro white edition introduced in China ahead of global launch

OnePlus has introduced a new and special white color variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. Dubbed OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition, the introduction of the new color variant means that the smartphone is now available in three different colors: Volcanic Black (Black), Emerald Forest (Green), and White.

The OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition will only be available in a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. The special edition smartphone has been priced at CNY 5,799 (~$910) in China. The CNY 5,799 price tag makes it slightly premium compared to the regular variants. It will go on sale in China from March 1.

Other than that, the OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition doesn't come with any other change. It has the same 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display upfront. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, has the same 5,000 mAh and 80W fast charging support as the other color variants. It also has the same triple-camera module with one 48MP primary sensor, one 50MP ultra-wide camera, and one 8MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in the global markets. Rumors have suggested that we could see the OPPO sub-brand introduce the OnePlus 10 Pro in mid-March, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of now. We expect to hear more about the smartphone's international availability in the coming days.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition? If all the three variants are available in the global markets at launch, which one will you be getting? Let us know in the comments section below!

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

Category OnePlus 10 Pro Dimensions 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 197 g Display 6.7-inch, QHD+ LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256GB, UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 1 48 MP Primary Rear Camera 2 50 MP Ultrawide Rear Camera 3 8 MP Telephoto Front Camera 32 MP Security Under-display fingerprint, Face Unlock Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C Audio Speakers, Headphone Battery 5,000mAh Charging (Wired) 80W SuperVOOC wired (1-100% in 32 mins) Charging (Wireless) 50W AirVOOC wireless (1-100% in 47 mins) Water Resistance IP68 Materials Aluminium frame with glass back Operating System Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, White Release Date March 15/16 (expected) Price TBA

Via: GizmoChina