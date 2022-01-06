OnePlus 10 Pro: these are the new Hasselblad camera features

OnePlus shared some more details on the second-generation Hasselblad camera that will be present on the latest OnePlus 10 Pro flagship device. The company shared the official design not long ago, and it also revealed some of the specifications. The 10 Pro features a triple camera layout, and it comes with several new features and advancements. OnePlus talks about how the partnership created the company’s most impressive camera to this date. New features include the new 150-degree ultrawide camera, Movie Mode, more colors, and Hasselblad Pro Mode with RAW+.

Second-Generation Hasselblad Pro Mode

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes equipped with the second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode that is supported on all three rear cameras (48MP, 50MP, and 8MP). The new software allows the sensors to capture photos in 12-bit RAW, complete with Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution. The new Color Solution supports 10-bit color that can deliver more colorful and natural photos, and the 10 Pro now supports over one billion colors. OnePlus says the new camera can capture photos with a 25-percent increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and it can process 64-times more color than its predecessor – the OnePlus 9 Pro. The new Color Solution is also supported on all three cameras.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s Hasselblad Pro mode also supports the new RAW format called RAW+, which provides more flexibility and higher quality image files with greater dynamic range, improved noise reduction, and more that allow users to edit their important moments.

150-degree Ultrawide Camera

The ultrawide sensor offers an impressive 150-degree field of view, more than the 110-125-degrees that come on other competitive smartphones. The new ultrawide camera also supports a Fisheye Mode that can replicate the fisheye effect and provide a unique perspective to the image. OnePlus also mentions that the new sensor allows users to record video in the traditional 110-degree field of view, taking advantage of the AI distortion correction feature.

Movie Mode

Original on the left, RAW+edited on right

OnePlus 10 Pro will also support the new Movie Mode feature that allows users to adjust the ISO, shutter speed, and other settings before and during video recordings. Movie Mode will also let users film in a LOG format without a pre-set picture profile, providing videographers with a blank canvas for editing. All video capture using the LOG format will offer a greater dynamic range and more detail in shadows and highlights.