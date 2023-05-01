We start today’s deals at Amazon.com, where you will find OnePlus’ most powerful Android device in 2022, as the OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for just $450 thanks to an insane 44 percent discount. The OnePlus 10 Pro launched back in March 2022, but it is still an excellent option for anyone looking to pick up a new Android device without breaking the bank on one of the latest flagships of 2023.

OnePlus 10 Pro $450 $800 Save $350 OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. $450 at Amazon

This version of the OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a very powerful and power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to deliver fast and fluid navigation. You also get a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display with 120Hz refresh rates, and it’s even an excellent alternative for those interested in gaming, as its HyperBoost Gaming Engine will optimize your graphics and performance to deliver a great gaming experience. You will also get fantastic battery life and support for 65W fast charging. However, one of my favorite aspects of this phone comes with its camera. It packs a powerful triple camera setup with a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor that lets you capture excellent images and up to 8K video.

You can also opt for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, but this one will have you paying $550 with the latest price cuts. And if you’re looking for more contemporary options, you can check out the company’s latest flagship, as the OnePlus 11 sells for $799, but you can get yours for just under $400 when you trade in one of your current devices.

And if you want more options, I suggest you check out the latest discounts applied to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, where you will find $100 savings on the base model that now sells for just $700. The Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are also on sale, and they would also make an excellent option for those looking to save on their new Galaxy smartphone.