OnePlus 10 Pro official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, LTPO display and 80W charging

OnePlus teased us with the official designs of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it also confirmed some of the official specifications, including that it’ll be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The company also highlighted that it once again collaborated with Hasselblad to improve the camera, and it also made some refinements and added a few additional camera features such as Movie Mode. OnePlus officially revealed the new OnePlus 10 Pro, launching in China first and later globally.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro is the latest flagship from OnePlus, and it comes with the second-generation Hasselblad camera system that’s supported across all three sensors. The new snapper supports more colors, Hasselblad Pro Mode, and a new 150-degree ultrawide camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

Smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro Release Date 10 January 2021 Dimensions 6.43 x 2.90 x 0.34 inches (163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm) Weight 6.95 oz (197 g) Display 6.7-inch, QHD+ LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256GB, UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 1 48 MP Primary Rear Camera 2 50 MP Ultrawide Rear Camera 3 8 MP Telephoto Front Camera 32 MP Security Under-display fingerprint, Face Unlock (using front camera) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C Audio Speakers, Headphone Battery 5,000mAh, 80W SuperVOOC wired (1-100% in 32 mins)

50W AirVOOC wireless (1-100% in 47 mins)

Reverse wireless charging supported Water Resistance IP68 Materials Aluminium frame with glass back Operating System ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest Price TBD

The new OnePlus 10 Pro features a large 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO OLED display, and it has 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display panel also comes with Dual Color Calibration, meaning the panel is color accurate and calibrated to show natural colors. The phone is also equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with three new sensors, including a 48MP primary, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The selfie camera is 32MP. The Hasselblad partnership is undoubtedly the most talked-about collaboration, and the company highlights that it can capture photos with a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage thanks to the new sensors capturing more data in full 10-bit color. Hasselblad Pro Mode also supports 12-bit RAW (also called RAW+ mode) on all three rear cameras, complete with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution resulting in more colorful images.

The new flagship also introduces Movie Mode, which lets users capture video and adjust the likes of ISO, shutter speed, and white balance before and during filming. Movie Mode also supports capture in a LOG formatted without a pre-set picture profile, allowing more freedom to videographers with a blank canvas for editing.

When it comes to power, OnePlus 10 Pro has a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and OnePlus confirmed that it supports reverse wireless charging. The device will run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 in China, and it will be pre-installed with ColorOS 12, based on Android 12, in Europe and North America.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest color options, and sales will go on sale in China on January 13. OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally later in 2022, although it hasn’t confirmed the price or when and where it will be available.