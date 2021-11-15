OnePlus 10 Pro might feature the fastest charging speed of all flagship smartphones

Even though it's only November, leaks and rumors about the upcoming OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 10, have already started to pop up. Last week, we saw the first renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro showcasing its new, modern, Galaxy S21-like camera module. Now, popular leaker Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings on Twitter) has shared some more information regarding the OnePlus 10 Pro which could place it at the top of the flagships — in terms of charging speed.

The leaker claims that BBK Electronics' upcoming smartphones, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X4, and Reno 8 Pro, will feature 125W fast wired charging speed. At first, 125W fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro sounds amazing, since according to the leaker, the technology can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 20 minutes. But, at the same time, it also raises some questions about battery degradation and safety (especially with the company's Nord 2 units exploding).

But, according to the leaker, OnePlus, or rather BBK Electronics, has kept this thing in mind. He says that the charging technology uses a special "wire," which we presume is the charging cable, that "ensures safety." Currently, the OnePlus 9 series offers a 65W fast wired charging speed that is capable of charging the OnePlus 9 Pro in just 29 minutes. The new tech will bring down this charge time to even lower.

Unfortunately, there's no word on the battery capacity or wireless charging speed yet, though we think that it will remain the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro's 4,500 mAh. According to Android Authority, OnePlus will only launch the re-branded version of OPPO's 125W fast charging tech. The company claims that safety is ensured with the new charging tech as the company in a statement to the publication has said that the "battery capacity would be maintained at 80% after 800 full charge and discharge cycles."

If the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 125W fast wired charging, would you be concerned about battery issues even if the company claims it doesn't have any? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Android Authority