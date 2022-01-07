OnePlus 10 Pro might also come in White color

OnePlus has officially confirmed most of the unknown information on the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship, and it revealed the official design, the device specifications, and some of the new camera features made in collaboration with Hasselblad. The previously seen marketing information confirmed the new high-end flagship would come in Black and Green colors, and a new source seems to confirm there might also be a White model.

An XDA Developer under the name mlgmxyysd found new references to a White model, codenamed “negroni”, which coincidently is also the codename for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new White model will reportedly come alongside the Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black color variants. The developer also found new Live Wallpapers for all three color variants and shared them on Twitter. The images look genuine, and there may likely be a special White edition available. However, we have no information if it’ll be a special storage/memory configuration, or whether it’ll be sold outside of China or make it to launch at this point and time.

OnePlus didn’t reveal the official color options for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, but it shared other important details such as the Hasselblad camera features, specifications, and the official design of the new flagship. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it’ll have the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The display’s size is unknown at the moment, but it’ll have 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO technology, and it’ll be based on the second-generation LTPO calibration, which offers better brightness levels and power efficiency. A 5,000 mAh battery will power the device, which will support 80W fast wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless and support reverse wireless charging.

Camera-wise, the selfie shooter will be a 32MP unit, while the back will house three rear cameras, including a 48MP, 50MP, and an 8MP sensor. OnePlus didn’t explicitly say which one is which, but we know there will be a 150-degree ultrawide and a telephoto camera. OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in China on January 11, and it’ll come to Europe, North American, India, and other regions later.