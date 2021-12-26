OnePlus 10 Pro to feature LTPO 2.0 display

OnePlus has confirmed that it will debut its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in January 2022. While the company has also announced a few specs we can expect the OnePlus 10 series to feature, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen1, a lot of leaks and rumors about the device have also surfaced. Now, OnePlus co-founder and OPPO's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, has now confirmed one more specification of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Lau says that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with LTPO 2.0 display. LTPO displays are a special kind of OLED display that supports variable refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz. In simple terms, the display can refresh only one time per second (for example in Always-On mode) all the way to 120 times per second (when scrolling or playing games). This ability allows the phone to have better battery life since the display doesn't need to refresh a number of times for displaying only the clock.

For now, nothing about the LTPO 2.0 display is known. What kind of improvements the new display technology will bring is still unknown. Though Pete Lau has confirmed that Samsung is the one who has developed the new LTPO 2.0 display tech and will be providing it for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Lau says that OnePlus and Samsung will reveal more about this technology in January 2022. For those unaware, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED. Now, the company has confirmed that it will also be the second-generation LTPO one. Lau, on Weibo, wrote (machine translated):

In the future, we will continue to cooperate with Samsung Display to provide users with more valuable display technology and contribute to the development of the smartphone market. [...] Our #OnePlus 10Pro# will use the industry-leading generation of LTPO 2.0 to take the smooth experience of the whole screen to a new height again. See you in January!

Other specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro have also been leaked. According to the rumors, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will one-up the year-old OnePlus 9 series and bring 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging speed. On the front, we'll reportedly see a new 32MP selfie shooter in the punch-hole cutout. On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature a 48MP (wide) primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone is said to run on OPPO's new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

Rumored OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

Spec OnePlus 10 Pro (Rumored) Display 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO 2.0 with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Back Cameras 48MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, 8MP 3x telephoto Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging Speed 80W wired, 50W wireless Storage and Memory 128/256GB, 8GB/12GB RAM Operating System ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, 4G, USB-C 3.2

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer for the rumors to be confirmed as OnePlus has announced that the series will be debut in January 2022. What are your expectations from the OnePlus 10 series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GSMArena