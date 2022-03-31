OnePlus 10 Pro launches in the US and other global markets

OnePlus 10 Pro Global Launch Features

Specs

Pricing and Availability

At its launch event today, OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in its key global markets including the US, Canada, India, and Europe. The version introduced today is more or less the same as the one introduced in China three months ago. Read along and learn more about the specs, pricing, availability, and other things about the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a big 6.7-inch QHD+ display. This is the LTPO 2.0 display that supports variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz. The company says that the OnePlus 10 Pro switches faster between the variable refresh rate than the last-gen OnePlus 9 Pro, and as a result, the display consumes less power than displays fixed at a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The design remains the same as the China variant with the camera module melting into the side rails of the smartphone. The glass back has been given a hazy finish. The company says that the OnePlus 10 Pro's camera module is covered in ceramic that not only feels more premium but provides 30% greater resistance against scratches.

Powering the OnePlus 10 Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This is the same 4nm chipset used in many Android flagships in 2022. To keep the phone clean, the OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System. Unfortunately, OnePlus only offers the 10 Pro in only one variant in the global markets that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the rear, the OnePlus 10 Pro features the second-generation Hasselblad camera. The camera system boasts better Natural Color Calibration and thanks to the partnership, all three rear cameras are capable of shooting in full 10-bit color. The main camera sensor is a 48MP sensor, the ultra-wide is a 50MP sensor with a 150-degree field of view, and the third sensor is an 8MP telephoto lens. The Hasselblad Pro mode lets users capture 12-bit RAW photos with improved dynamic range and improved noise reduction.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery cell that supports 80W fast charging. However, in the North American market, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports only 65W SUPERVOOC charging. Learn why the OnePlus 10 Pro charges slower in the North American market here. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS 12.1 based on Android 12. The company is assuring 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs

Category OnePlus 10 Pro Dimensions 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 197 g Display 6.7-inch, QHD+ LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 1 48 MP Primary Rear Camera 2 50 MP Ultrawide Rear Camera 3 8 MP Telephoto Front Camera 32 MP Security under-display fingerprint, Face Unlock Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Battery 5,000mAh Charging (Wired) - North America: 65W SuperVOOC fast wired charging (1-100% in 34 mins)

- Rest of the world: 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging Charging (Wireless) 50W AirVOOC wireless (1-100% in 47 mins) Water Resistance IP68 Materials Aluminium frame with glass back Operating System Oxygen OS 12.1 based on Android 12 Software updates - 3 years of Android OS upgrades

- 4 years of security updates Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest Announcement Date 31 March 2022 Release Date 14 April 2022 Price $899

OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and Availability

OnePlus 10 Pro will be available for $899 in the United States and CAD 1,149 in Canada. However, only the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has been made available in these countries. This is the same price at which the OnePlus 9 Pro was introduced. The phone will be available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping from April 14. Those who pre-order a OnePlus 10 Pro from OnePlus.com will receive a pair of free OnePlus Buds Z2 along with the device.

OnePlus is also offering several benefits for pre-ordering the OnePlus 10 Pro from other online shopping websites. On Amazon, every OnePlus 10 Pro customer who pre-orders the device will receive a free Echo Show 8 along with it. Similarly, Best Buy customers will receive a $100 gift card whereas T-Mobile, OnePlus' exclusive partner in the US, is offering exciting deals.