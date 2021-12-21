OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January 2022, Pete Lau confirms

Over the past few weeks, we've heard a lot about the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the launch/release date. This morning, OnePlus co-founder and now OPPO's chief product officer, Pete Lau, has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in January 2022. Even though the exact launch date has not been confirmed, Pete Lau has said that the company will unveil the OnePlus 10 Pro next month. The news was confirmed by the OnePlus executive on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo.

OnePlus has already announced that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Other than that, a lot of rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 10 Pro have surfaced in the past few weeks. According to the rumors, the OnePlus 10 will one-up the OnePlus 9 series and bring 80W fast charging speed. On the front, we'll reportedly see a new 32MP selfie shooter. This selfie camera will be housed in a punch-hole cutout of the 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display that will support up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to run on OPPO's new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

OnePlus 10 Pro Rumored Specs

Spec OnePlus 10 Pro Display 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2100/Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Back Cameras 48MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, 8MP 3x telephoto Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging Speed 80W wired, 50W wireless Storage and Memory 128/256GB, 8GB/12GB RAM Connectivity 5G and 4G

The news comes amid Xiaomi's announcement that the Xiaomi 12 series will debut on December 28, 2021. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer for the flagship smartphone for OnePlus as well. What are your expectations from the OnePlus 10 series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GSMArena