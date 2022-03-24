OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event scheduled for March 31

OnePlus today officially announced that it will be hosting the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event on March 31 at 10:00 AM ET. The news comes after Pete Lau, OnePlus' co-founder, revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in the international markets by the end of March. OnePlus says that the 10 Pro will launch in all of its major markets, including India, Europe, and North America, on March 31st.

The event is virtual and will be live-streamed on YouTube, meaning you can head over to the OnePlus' YouTube channel on March 31 to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event live. The OnePlus 10 Pro was officially unveiled back in January 2022. However, until now, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been exclusively been available in China. The company has now announced that the 10 Pro will be introduced in the international markets on March 31, 2022.

As a refresher, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's flagship smartphone for 2022. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 OLED display with a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz, LPDDR5 RAM, a big 5,000 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and much more. Though OnePlus has not announced anything officially, we expect the specs to remain (more or less) the same. Although, we expect the 10 Pro to ship with Oxygen OS 12 instead of ColorOS 12 in the international markets.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs