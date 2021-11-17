OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in early 2022, according to a new leak

OnePlus often reveals new flagships in late Q1, and the refreshed “T” models usually launch late, around Q3 and Q4. According to a new leak, OnePlus might switch things up this time around, and it may unveil the OnePlus 10 Pro sometime early next year.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it won’t launch a new “T” variant of the OnePlus 9 Series, instead, a new leak reveals the timeline, suggesting that the new flagship may launch a lot sooner than initially thought. Max Jambor posted an image on Twitter, revealing that the OnePlus 10 Pro might launch as soon as January or February.

Interestingly, the timeline shows the OnePlus 10 Pro CN model to launch sometime in January or February, while the global version will only debut around March or April in 2022. It’s interesting to see that the Chinese model would launch a lot sooner than the global model, but it may be due to the chip shortages. There’s also a possibility that OnePlus simply wants to compete with the upcoming Galaxy S22 Series in China.

Two days ago, we already showed you full renders of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship, and the more affordable OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The leaks reveal that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in Black, White, and perhaps a light Green color option, and it will also support 125W fast charging. It’s supposed to come equipped with a Qualcomm flagship chipset, and have a QHD+ curved display. As for the upcoming Nord N20 5G, it will reportedly have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and feature a 48MP primary, and a pair of 2MP sensors.