OnePlus 10 Pro latest leak suggests a new Snapdragon processor and other improvements

New and more interesting information has surfaced about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. The latest leak reveals that the new OnePlus flagship may pack a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and other nice upgrades.

We have what seems to be a complete spec list of the OnePlus 10 Pro courtesy of the guys over at 91Mobiles. Their exclusive was provided by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, who claims that the new, more potent variant of the OnePlus 10 series will be significantly better than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

According to this rumor, the new OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage variants. It would also pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, IP68 rating, and a 5000mAh battery. In addition, the camera department is believed to feature a triple camera setup with a 48MP + 50MP and 8MP sensors in the back and a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

There are no further details that may suggest faster charging speeds, but previous rumors claim that the OnePlus 10 Pro may feature support for 125W wired charging. Previous rumors suggest that we won’t get a periscope telephoto camera in the new 10 Pro, but at least it is believed that the 48MP will still be the primary shooter, and it would be joined by the 50MP ultra-wide and the 8MP telephoto lens with a 3.3x Zoom.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 10 series is rumored to launch sometime in the first half of 2022. The device may first arrive in the Chinese market sometime in January or February. The other markets would have to wait maybe until March or April, which is not that hard to believe, considering that this may be OnePlus’ answer to deal with the ongoing chip shortage.

Source: 91Mobiles

Via: 9to5Google