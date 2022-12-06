Take advantage of the latest deals available at OnePlus and Amazon.com, where you will find the OnePlus 10 Pro and more on sale

2022 is almost gone, but it has been an excellent year for the tech world, as we have received tons of amazing devices that have just gotten more affordable, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which now sells for just $549 after receiving a very compelling 31 percent discount. This fantastic smartphone launched in April 2022 with a $799 price tag, which means you can now get one and score $250 in savings.

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space, making it great for those who don’t need that much storage space or power in their devices. However, you can also opt for the 256GB model that packs 12GB RAM under the hood. However, this version will set you back $799, which is still nice, considering that it usually sells for $869, which means you get to save $70 on your purchase. If you want to score even better savings, head to Amazon.com, where you can score $401 extra savings via trade-in, which will become available via Amazon.com Gift Card credit. In other words, you can get your new device for less than $400.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. See at Amazon See at OnePlus

Of course, that’s not the only device that’s getting huge savings to close the year, as the OnePlus 10T is now up for grabs at $600 thanks to a $50 discount. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a stunning 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, a triple camera with a 50+8+2MP configuration, a 16MP selfie shooter, and support for 125W SuperVOOC charging. And you can use those savings to pick up a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds, as they now sell for $140 after the latest $10 discount.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also check out the Google Pixel 6a, which now starts at $423 thanks to a new 6 percent discount, or get the higher-end Google Pixel 6 Pro, which comes in at $640 after a very compelling 29 percent discount.