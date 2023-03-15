We start today’s incredible savings with one of OnePlus’ best devices in years, as the OnePlus 10 Pro is now more attractive thanks to a huge 34 percent discount. This device launched last year with an $800 price tag, but you can take one home for just $525, translating to more than $270 instant savings.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest deals will get you a new and unlocked version of last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro starting at $525 when you go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. This device arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, making it capable of fast and snappy performance, a triple camera system co-developed with Hasselblad featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor that will let you capture incredible shots and up to 8K video with stunning natural colors.

You will also get to enjoy long-lasting battery life, a smart 6.7-inch QHD+ display with LTPO 2.0 technology and up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rates, 65W fast charging, a solid build, and an overall great device. However, you can also consider picking up the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant for $629 after a 28 percent discount. This model packs the same processor, camera, and features, but you will get extra storage space a more RAM to play around. And the best part of this deal is that Amazon also lets you save up to $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in an eligible device. In other words, you can get your new phone for less than $130.

And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, remember that you can also opt for the OnePlus 10T, which now sells for $491 thanks to a 25 percent discount. This model has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, and 125W SuperVOOC Charging.