OnePlus 10 Pro: here are the specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the most anticipated devices in 2022 so far, and the company officially revealed the design yesterday in its entirety. We’ve seen the curvy design, and took a closer look at the camera bump that seems to carry the Hasselblad branding. OnePlus today unwrapped the inside of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro and revealed the specifications in more detail.

We already knew that the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as the founder, Pete Lau, confirmed it earlier in December 2021. Today, OnePlus also shared other specifications about the device, namely that the RAM will be an LPDDR5 model, and the storage will be UFS 3.1. The device will also have Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and it’ll support VoLTE and VoWiFi. The OnePlus 10 Pro will measure 163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm, roughly on par with the previous OnePlus 9 Pro flagship device.

OnePlus didn’t confirm the display’s size, but it told us that it will have a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO panel, based on the second-generation LTPO calibration. The OnePlus 10 Pro will also run OxygenOS based on Android 12 and have dual stereo speakers. As for the battery, it will have 5,000 mAh capacity, and it’ll support 80W fast wired charging thanks to the SuperVOOC standard, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and it is also confirmed to support reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus also confirmed that it would once again collaborate and team up with Hasselblad to fine-tune the camera performance, and we also found out that there will be a triple camera setup on the back. OnePlus confirmed that there will be a 48MP, a 50MP, and an 8MP, and while it didn’t officially say what each of those stands for, the OnePlus 9 Pro had the same camera sensors. We assume that the 48MP will likely be the primary sensor, the 50MP the ultrawide, while the 8MP is expected to be a telephoto camera. The selfie shooter is a 32MP unit.

That’s all we know about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, and the company could share even more information in the coming days as it tries to build up hype for its next-generation flagship. We’ll report as soon as we know more, so don’t forget to follow Pocketnow on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other social media channels.