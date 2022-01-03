OnePlus finally did it. After several months of leaks and rumors, we have the official images of the new OnePlus 10 Pro. Unfortunately, this isn't a worldwide launch or even an official announcement that reveals everything there is to know about the device. But at least we go to see the device's final design just moments before the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE during CES 2022.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro has been officially revealed by OnePlus. The announcement surprised us, as it came earlier than expected, and it arrived without the vanilla variant. Whatever the case, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks to be a massive upgrade from its predecessor. The new device features a new wrap-around camera bump that makes us remember the Samsung Galaxy S21 series design. This new camera also arrives with Hasselblad branding, suggesting that we may have a great photographic experience, even though that wasn't necessarily the case with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

There are no further details about the device that reveals everything we want to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro. Still, the official images reveal that the new camera module has three camera sensors and a fourth item branded as "P2D 50T," but we have no clue what this sensor will do or if it's just a flashy-looking LED light. The design also reveals that the power button is, as always, placed on the right side of the phone, just under the alert slider that is now placed next to the camera bump.

We will have to wait for more official information which unveils the OnePlus 10 Pro's specs and key features. But we can at least be certain that the new device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is the same processor we see in the Xiaomi 12 series.

Via: Android Authority