Report suggests OnePlus 10 Pro global launch date

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro back in January 2022. At the time, OnePlus announced that the 10 Pro will be exclusively available in China first and then launch in global markets "at a later stage". Thanks to a new leak, we might have just heard the global launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The leak comes courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles) who says that OnePlus is planning to launch the 10 Pro in India on March 15 or March 16. It's highly likely that the company will launch the flagship smartphone in other markets, such as the US, UK, and Europe, around this time frame only.

According to the leaker, the OnePlus 10 Pro will then go on sale from the third week of March. He also claims that OnePlus will officially unveil the global launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro during its upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch on February 17.

OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's flagship smartphone for 2022. It comes with the latest Snapdragon chip, a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 display, LPDDR5 RAM, a big 5,000 mAh battery, and much more. Though OnePlus has announced that we can expect some of the specs to change with the global launch, we expect them to remain (more or less) the same. OnePlus might ship the smartphone with Oxygen OS 12 instead of ColorOS 12 in the international markets. We expect to hear more about the smartphone's launch in the coming days.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

Category OnePlus 10 Pro Dimensions 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 197 g Display 6.7-inch, QHD+ LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256GB, UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 1 48 MP Primary Rear Camera 2 50 MP Ultrawide Rear Camera 3 8 MP Telephoto Front Camera 32 MP Security Under-display fingerprint, Face Unlock Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C Audio Speakers, Headphone Battery 5,000mAh Charging (Wired) 80W SuperVOOC wired (1-100% in 32 mins) Charging (Wireless) 50W AirVOOC wireless (1-100% in 47 mins) Water Resistance IP68 Materials Aluminium frame with glass back Operating System Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest Release Date March 15/16 (expected) Price TBD

Source: 91Mobiles | Via: Android Authority