OnePlus 10 Pro global launch confirmed for end of March 2022

OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in North America, India, and Europe by the end of March 2022. OnePlus co-founder shared a post on OnePlus' Forums website saying that the latest flagship will be available in global markets by the end of next month.

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro back in January 2022. However, until now, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been exclusively been available in China. The company has not launched the flagship device in markets outside China, but now the company's co-founder has confirmed that the device will be available in its key markets by the end of March.

For those who don't remember, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's flagship smartphone for 2022. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 display with a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz, LPDDR5 RAM, a big 5,000 mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and much more. Though OnePlus has not said anything officially, we expect the specs to remain (more or less) the same. Although, OnePlus could ship the flagship smartphone with Oxygen OS 12 instead of ColorOS 12 in the international markets.

Moreover, OnePlus has announced that "2021 was the most successful year in the OnePlus brand’s history." 2022 has also been great for OnePlus so far, the company claims, with it generating over ¥100 million in the first two open sales of the OnePlus 10 Pro. As for the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch, OnePlus has said that it will expand its product lineup in Mexico and Canada later this year. We expect to hear more from the company in the coming days.

"OnePlus will expand its product lineup in Mexico and Canada later this year – giving customers in both countries more OnePlus products to choose from at a wider range of price points. [...] In 2022, OnePlus will launch in South America for the first time. Moreover, OnePlus will expand its presence in Asia later this year as we continue to see more demand for OnePlus devices across the continent. Finally, OnePlus will continue to expand in North Africa and the Middle East." — Pete Lau

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

Category OnePlus 10 Pro Dimensions 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 197 g Display 6.7-inch, QHD+ LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256GB, UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 1 48 MP Primary Rear Camera 2 50 MP Ultrawide Rear Camera 3 8 MP Telephoto Front Camera 32 MP Security under-display fingerprint, Face Unlock Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Battery 5,000mAh Charging (Wired) 80W SuperVOOC wired (1-100% in 32 mins) Charging (Wireless) 50W AirVOOC wireless (1-100% in 47 mins) Water Resistance IP68 Materials Aluminium frame with glass back Operating System Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest Release Date March End (Confirmed) Price TBD

Source: OnePlus | Via: GSMArena