OnePlus 10 Pro appears on German website for €899

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 11, but the flagship device was only available in China. The OnePlus 10 Pro was rumored numerous times to launch globally at the end of March, and the company finallyscheduled a launch event for March 31. The device is already available for reservation in the US, and the company will bundle in the OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds.

A Reddit user noticed that the global version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is already available at MediaMarkt (via GSMArena). The device is listed on the retailer’s website for €899 ($987), which includes the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The website doesn’t include any other information that we don’t already know, and the global version doesn’t seem to be any different from the one that was launched in China earlier this year.

The OnePlus 9 Pro launched for the same price in Germany, and given the evidence, it may be safe to assume that it might launch for the same price, although that could change in the following days leading up to the official launch event. It’s not clear if the OnePlus 10 Pro will be sold in other color variants, since it launched in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest (Green) colors. We’re also not certain if other configuration options will be available, as the Chinese model had 256GB and 512GB storage options, and 12GB of RAM.

Whatever the case is, we’ll find out more in the coming days as the OnePlus 10 Pro will go global on March 31, and we’ll know the exact price, configurations, and colors. In the meantime, if you want to reserve your OnePlus 10 Pro, follow the link below. It costs $1 to reserve your new flagship.