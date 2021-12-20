OnePlus 10 Pro could support 80W fast charging speed

2022 is shaping up to be an interesting year with flagships like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Realme GT2 Pro reportedly arriving early next year. While we already know some of the specs that the OnePlus 10 series could pack, like the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and the camera setup OnePlus 10 could host. And now, we have some information about the charging speed that the OnePlus 10 Pro could boast.

According to a new leak from popular Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 10 Pro fast charging speeds will top OnePlus 9 Pro fast charging speed. According to the leaker, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature 80W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support. At the time when OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 9 series, it was the fastest charging phone with a 65W fast wired charging speed. And now, Digital Chat Station believes that the next OnePlus flagship will feature even faster-charging speed.

OnePlus 10 Pro Rumored Specs

Spec OnePlus 10 Pro Display 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2100/Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Back Cameras 48MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, 8MP 3x telephoto Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging Speed 80W wired, 50W wireless Storage and Memory 128/256GB, 8GB/12GB RAM Connectivity 5G and 4G

In addition to the charging speed, the leaker has also revealed some of the specs that the OnePlus 10 might feature. The leaker says that OnePlus 10 Pro will pack a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display that will support up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 32MP punch-hole camera on the top-left corner. On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro might feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3 times optical zoom. It will reportedly run on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

Via: XDA Developers, AndroidPolice