OnePlus 10 Pro could arrive with a better selfie camera and other great features

It seems that 2022 is shaping up to be a very interesting year. We have rumors suggesting that Samsung may finally launch the Galaxy S21 FE in the first week of January, followed by the Galaxy S 22 Series by the end of February. But it seems that we will get more devices from other well-known brands, as rumors suggest that the new OnePlus 10 series will also arrive around the end of the first quarter of 2022. And it seems that OnePlus’ new flagship phones will feature significant improvements, or at least that’s what Digital Chat Station claims.

The latest OnePlus rumors suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. Naturally, this part doesn’t come as a shocker especially considering that this is the same panel we receive in the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, when Digital Chat Station claims that the new panel will house a 32MP selfie camera sensor, things get interesting. On the back, we are allegedly seeing a primary 48MP Wide, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3X telephoto camera, but it is believed that they may feature new sensors. In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro packs a 16MP selfie camera and quad-camera setup with a 48MP wide, an 8MP telephoto, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 2Mo monochrome.

Still, the best upgrade may arrive on the phone’s charging capabilities, as it seems that the OnePlus 10 Pro will support up to 80W wired charging, which matches the possible charging speeds in the OPPO Find X4. And apparently, wireless charging would also see a nice bump to 50W.

OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro is the latest flagship from the company, and it features a large display, an impressive camera, and it has a long battery life.

Previous rumors suggest that the new OnePlus 10 series may arrive as soon as January or February in the Chinese market, with an international debut around March or April, so we may have to wait a bit longer to confirm this information.

Source: Weibo

Via:GSM Arena