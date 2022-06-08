OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a free OnePlus Watch thanks to the latest Father’s Day deals

OnePlus is one of the best and fastest-growing companies in the United States, thanks to its amazing smartphones and aggressive pricing strategies. The latest device to enter these ranks is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which comes with top-of-the-line specs and a free OnePlus Watch, thanks to the latest Father’s Day deals that are now live at OnePlus.com.

Father’s Day is getting closer, meaning that we are about to start getting tons of amazing deals that will help you save on the perfect present for your dad. The latest one has popped up at OnePlus.com, where you can currently purchase a new OnePlus 10 Pro and receive a new OnePlus Watch free of charge. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, and tons of other great features. However, it is still priced at $899, or $900 if you choose to get yours from Amazon.com.

The OnePlus Watch was launched last year, and it features a minimalistic and stylish design, a long-lasting battery life that will give you up to 14 days of typical use, and up to 4GB to store your favorite music in case you want to go out for a walk, and you don’t want to be carrying your phone with you.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.

If you’re not interested in a free smartwatch, you can also opt for the previous generation OnePlus 9 Pro, that’s still available and on sale. This option is now listed for $799, which means you can pick up one of these models and score $270 savings.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a camera that will do wonders in well-lit conditions, a stunning Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, and more.