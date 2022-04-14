OnePlus 10 Pro available today, reasons to buy and reasons to pass

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro last month. The smartphone was available for pre-order for two weeks, and starting today, the OnePlus 10 Pro finally goes on open sale in key global markets, including the US, Europe, and India. OnePlus 10 Pro, like the older OnePlus smartphones, offers a lot for its price. If you're confused about whether you should get this phone or go with other Android flagships, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Reasons to buy

1. The Gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED Display

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. This display supports up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, so the software you experience and the content you watch will always feel smooth. OnePlus also says that the 10 Pro switches faster between the variable refresh rates than the last-gen OnePlus 9 Pro, and as a result, the display consumes less power than displays fixed at a 90Hz refresh rate. If you're looking for a phone with a big, bright, and vivid display, you should go with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

2. Big battery

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a big and hefty 5,000 mAh battery cell that supports 80 or 65W fast charging. This is one of the biggest battery cells OnePlus has ever shipped on a smartphone, and going by its sheer size, the phone should last you at least a day. Moreover, the phone supports fast charging, so you don't need to worry about the battery taking ages to fill up.

3. Great Features for the Price

For the price of $899, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with flagship-grade specs and features. The smartphone features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a Hasselblad tuned camera system, premium design, high-end materials, Android 12, fast wireless and wired charging, AMOLED display, and much more. If you're looking to make the most of your money, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a good bet.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Reasons to pass

1. Not as affordable as older OnePlus flagships

OnePlus has (sort of) lost its identity over the past couple of years. The company used to release "flagship killer" smartphones with pro-grade specs at a low price. However, over the past couple of generations, OnePlus has lost its charm. Its smartphones are no longer priced as aggressively as they used to be before, and the OnePlus 10 Pro is no exception. If you've been a OnePlus fan since the start, then you might be a little bit disappointed with the 10 Pro.

2. Same charging speed as the previous-gen

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with an 80W fast wired charging speed in Europe and Asia. However, the smartphone supports only 65W fast charging in North America. This is due to the fact that SuperVOOC 80W charging technology still doesn't support the 110V power rating standard. This is the common power standard in this region, and due to this, the OnePlus 10 Pro is limited to 65W charging speed in the USA, Canada, and other North American countries. This is the same speed as the last year's OnePlus 9 Pro, so if you're looking for even faster charging on the 10 Pro, it isn't the case.

3. No AT&T 5G support

Unlike the other Android flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 10 Pro doesn't support all 5G networks in the United States. For now, the OnePlus 10 Pro only supports T-Mobile's 5G network in the US. The support for Verizon 5G is still under development. However, if you're an AT&T customer, you should look for some other smartphone as the 10 Pro will not support AT&T's 5G network.

4. Not officially IP rated

While the OnePlus 9 Pro came with IP68 dust and water resistance rating, the OnePlus 10 Pro does not have an official IP rating. The company only says that the smartphone can stand up to water, but we still don't have an official IP rating to back this claim. What's more confusing is that the version of the OnePlus 10 Pro available on T-Mobile comes with IP68 water resistance. This confusion regarding the IP rating makes us a little bit skeptical about the smartphone.

Overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro seems like a solid flagship smartphone. If you want a premium Android flagship with a great display, premium design, latest Qualcomm chipset, big battery, and fast charging, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great purchase. However, things like no AT&T 5G support, confusion regarding the IP rating, and lack of 'OnePlus identity' draw us away from this smartphone. What are your thoughts? Do you think the OnePlus 10 Pro is a worthy Android flagship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!