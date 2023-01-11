We are getting closer to announcing the new OnePlus 11 series, which explains why the current OnePlus 10 series is starting to get some exciting discounts over at OnePlus.com. Today’s deals will help you score $200 savings on the 128GB storage variant, which also comes packed with 8GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This model arrived with a $799 price tag, but you can pick one up for just $599 starting today and until January 15.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a fantastic device packed with a beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display with refresh rates that will go from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the situation, a great triple camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad, which packs a 48MP IMX sensor as a primary shooter to deliver stunning natural colors and the possibility of recording 8K video, an impressive 5,000mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging which will get you a day’s power in just 15 minutes. In addition, you can also score some exciting savings on the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, as this model is now available for just $799 after a $70 discount.

You can also buy your new device on Amazon.com, as the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at $600 on its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. However, Amazon also gives you more options to save, as you can get up to $401 extra savings by trading in one of your current devices.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. See at OnePlus See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you must check out the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which is now available for $229, thanks to a recent $70 discount. This model is packed with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an all-day battery, and more. Or you can also choose the OnePlus 9, which now sells for just 296 after receiving an insane 51 percent discount.

Apple fans can also score some attractive savings on several iPhone 11 and 12 series models, as Woot.com is now selling refurbished models starting at $280. So check them out before they’re gone.