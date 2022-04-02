OnePlus 10 Pro: info, specifications, pricing, release date, and more

The OnePlus 10 Pro saw a staggered launch, a first for the OEM, with the device first arriving in China at the beginning of the year, followed by a global launch on 31st March. Like every year, this device poses as a package that offers some of the best value possible, especially if you're shopping for an Android smartphone. Thus, if you've been waiting to learn more about it, read this article to discover each detail we know regarding the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. For $899, it offers capable hardware that can hold its own in the sea of flagship smartphones.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 10 Pro, in the OnePlus fashion, will undercut its competition with a starting price of $899 in North America, €899 or £799 in the EU, and ₹66,999 in India. Open Sales for the device will begin on 14th April for North America, whereas European and Indian customers will get the chance to purchase the smartphone a little earlier, with sales starting from the 5th.

The smartphone will also be available in two storage variants. A base model which offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and then there's another unit with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Note: For our North American readers, 9to5Google reports that a 256GB model is on schedule to arrive later in the year, but OnePlus made a similar claim last year — albeit for the lower storage tier OnePlus 9 Pro — and didn't deliver owing to supply constraints. Hence, we'd take this information with a grain of salt.

The table below summarizes the prices for each variant available currently.

RAM & Storage Price

(North America) Price

(EU) Price

(India) 8GB + 128GB $899 €899

£799 ₹66,999 12GB + 256GB Not Available* €999

£999 ₹71,999

Colors

OnePlus 10 Pro Volcanic Black OnePlus 10 Pro Emerald Forest

Unlike its competitors, which offer over four color options, with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OEM has decided to stick to just two colors — Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Whether the company will unveil more colorways as part of a mid-year refresh is not known.

Both colorways feature a satin finish on the back panel, with a metal rail of a similar color, providing a little contrast. On the other hand, the camera array comes with its own shade of black, owing to the ceramic material that OnePlus is using. This decision brings a two-tone look to the back of the green phone and an increased element of stealth to the black variant. OnePlus also claims the ceramic material will provide 30% greater resistance to scratches.

Some reviewers mentioned that the OnePlus 10 Pro's back feels like the OnePlus 9RT. Having used the 9RT for the past couple of weeks, if the 10 Pro is anything like they say, it is going to be one of the best feeling phones available on the market.

Design

Jumping into the design aspect, the camera array we focussed on earlier also has a drastically different look when compared to its predecessor. It looks like OnePlus has taken inspiration from Samsung and has created an array that blends into the metal frame of the smartphone. While it might have copied its competitor's homework, it did a great job adding its unique signature.

The remaining aspects of the smartphone stay the same as the previous year. The flat top is still present, while at the bottom, you will find the speaker grille, USB C port, and SIM tray. The left-hand side has the volume rockers, while the right side remains home to the power button and Alert Slider.

OnePlus still uses aluminum for the frame on the OnePlus 10 Pro and has upgraded the glass utilized on the front to Gorilla Glass Victus. The back panel still uses Gorilla Glass 5. Unfortunately, this year OnePlus has dropped an IP certification Unlocked units.

Only devices sold by T-Mobile will come with an IP67 rating. The OEM mentions that the units aren't different in terms of hardware, but seeing them skimp on certifications can be a turn-off, as they do provide some reassurance.

Display

Focussing on the front, here you will get to see a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel that still features the curved sides, all in all, it is not that different from the unit used on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Most of the new display's advancements come in behind the scenes, the most notable being an upgrade to the second generation of LTPO panels.

This improvement allows OnePlus to let the 10 Pro refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz. The OEM also has a claimed peak brightness of 1300 nits. To learn more about the panel and its overall quality, please look forward to an update of this post following our full review on Pocketnow's YouTube Channel.

Processor

OnePlus 10 Pro, regardless of the region it is being sold in, will ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The processor brings with it the fastest processing and graphics available for the Android side of the market, and we'd believe it will keep the 10 Pro snappy and smooth. The company also marketed its five-layer 3D Passive Cooling System, which it claims will work towards ensuring the smartphone remains cool and comfortable while avoiding any kind of throttling.

Camera

Hasselblad was the big name that was thrown around when OnePlus announced the 9 Pro last year. The year 2022 marks the second year of the partnership, and in line with that OnePlus 10 Pro ships with the 2nd generation Hasselblad camera. They've also attempted to denote this with the P2D50T marking inside the flash circle.

The headlining feature on the camera array this year is that every lens is capable of shooting 10-bit images, by default. The camera will also capture colors using the DCI-P3 color gamut. Following this is the Hasselblad Pro Mode which goes a level above the standard settig, allowing users to capture 12-bit images.

There is a RAW+ mode which is intended to work with the 12-bit images and bring an aspect of computational photography to them, and a Movie Mode which will allow users to adjust ISO, shutter speed, and white balance before and during filming. Movie Mode can also record footage in the LOG format to provide users full control over color grading during the editing phase.

In terms of hardware, there is a new 50MP Ultrawide that has a 150-degree field of view. It is stated that this lens can capture images that are four times wider than the ones shot with a 120-degree FOV lens. Partnered with this lens are the 48MP Wide sensor and an 8MP Telephoto lens. On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro features an upgraded 32MP camera — The OnePlus 9 Pro shipped with a 16MP unit.

Battery

Lastly, we will discuss what you can expect in terms of battery performance. The OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 5000mAh cell packaged into its thin chassis. Previous phones from the OEM haven't struggled to last through an entire day of usage, and we'd say the 10 Pro will likely hold up to that standard.

But speaking of powering the device, the OnePlus 10 Pro will support 65W SuperVOOC charging in North America and 80W SuperVOOC charging in other regions. The OEM stated that voltage parameters were the reason behind the exclusion of the faster standard. Nevertheless, the included 65W SuperVOOC adapter will power the OnePlus 10 Pro from 0 to 100% in 34 minutes. The phone also supports wireless charging via Qi-certified accessories or a proprietary charger that will provide 50 watts over the AIRVOOC standard.

Technical Specifications