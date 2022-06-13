5 things OnePlus 10 leaked renders & specs tell us about the upcoming smartphone

OnePlus' launch strategy for the year 2022 has been pretty weird. At first, the company announced only the premium smartphone of the OnePlus 10 series, the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro, too, was exclusively available in China until the last month. Soon after introducing the OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets, the company launched the OnePlus 10R in some Asian countries. However, the vanilla OnePlus 10 is still nowhere to be seen.

According to the new report from the popular tipster Yogesh Brar (via OnSiteGo), OnePlus is planning to launch the next OnePlus 10 series smartphone soon, though the decision on its name is yet to be taken. While Brar claims that the upcoming Android smartphone from OnePlus will be called OnePlus 10, popular leaker Max Jambor claims that the smartphone will be called OnePlus 10T.

Nonetheless, images and a few key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone have leaked, and here are some interesting things that you should know:

Different design than OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched with a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 with the camera module melting into the side rails of the smartphone. It appears that the OnePlus 10T (or OnePlus 10) would come with a slightly different, yet similar, design. Instead of melting into the frame of the smartphone, the camera module now stretches all the way to the other edge. The phone retains the three-lens camera module and the Hasselblad branding, though. The rest of the back panel will keep the same sandstone finish we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro, according to the report.

Looking at the button on the side, it appears that the OnePlus 10 will not ship with the 'Alert Slider'. OnePlus seems to be getting rid of its hugely popular alert slider button (which allowed the users to switch between ring, vibrate, and silent modes without dwelling into the settings) from its smartphone, and it now appears that the OnePlus 10T will also ship without it. Other than this, the display also appears to be flat as opposed to the curve on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the OnePlus 10 will reportedly come with the newer (and advanced) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Qualcomm unveiled the improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 quite recently and it appears that OnePlus will be one of the first smartphone makers to launch a smartphone with this processor. Previous reports suggested that the OnePlus 10T could also launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, but the tipster Brar claims that OnePlus will introduce the smartphone with the latest Qualcomm processor.

Faster charging speed than OnePlus 10 Pro

In addition to the better processor, the OnePlus 10 will also ship with faster-charging technology than the OnePlus 10 Pro. While the OnePlus 10 Pro is only capable of charging at a maximum speed of 80W (65W in some regions), the upcoming OnePlus 10 will reportedly support OnePlus' 150W SuperVOOC charging technology. The phone will miss out on wireless charging support, however. It will also ship with a slightly smaller 4800 mAh cell as opposed to the 10 Pro's 5000 mAh battery cell.

What else do the OnePlus 10/10T leaks reveal?

Coming back to the display, the OnePlus 10 will reportedly come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. As stated above, it will be a flat panel with no curved edges. It will also support the 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has the front camera located at the top-left corner, the OnePlus 10 will come with a punch-hole camera in the top-center position.

Moving on to the back, the report reveals that the OnePlus 10 will house a 50MP optically stabilized primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The rear camera module will support up to 4K 60fps video recording, according to the tipster Brar. While there are some downgrades in the back camera, the front punch-hole cutout will reportedly retain the same 32MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus is expected to announce the phone in India and other key markets in July 2022, but there's no word on the official release yet. For those looking for the price leak, Brar reveals that the smartphone will be priced lower than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to the leaked specs and renders, the OnePlus 10T (or OnePlus 10) appears to be a compelling Android smartphone. The brand-new Qualcomm chipset, the fastest charging speed of all Android flagships, and a Hasselblad-backed camera could be a winning combination for the OnePlus. What are your expectations from the upcoming OnePlus smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below!