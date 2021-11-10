OnePlus 10 Pro key specifications and renders leaked

For the first time in many years, OnePlus didn't launch the "T" generation of the smartphone — well, the OnePlus 9RT is a thing but it's only limited to China. But, it doesn't mean that OnePlus hasn't stopped working behind the scenes. Thanks to Zouton, in collaboration with OnLeaks images of the next-generation OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 10, have leaked in the wild.

Back in September this year, OnePlus and OPPO (kind of) merged for "OnePlus 2.0". Now, we're getting the first images of what could be the first product of the OnePlus and OPPO merger — OnePlus 10. The leaker says that the renders have been made on a "real-life" prototype of the OnePlus 10 Pro of an "early prototype." The images show a camera module of the OnePlus 10 Pro that's just like Samsung Galaxy S21, the one that wraps around the edge. The images show that the camera module will house three sensors with a LED flash. One interesting thing to note here is that OnePlus is bringing back the grainy texture feel of the OnePlus One with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Zouton has also detailed some of the specs of the smartphone — though it's too soon to be accurate about it. The leaker says that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 120Hz 1440p 6.7-inch display. The report cites its dimensions as 163.2 mm x 73.6 mm x 8.7 mm. It will have a 5,000 mAh battery and the primary sensor will be a 64MP sensor.

