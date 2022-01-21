OnePlus 10 could also arrive with a Snapdragon processor

OnePlus has decided to make some interesting changes in the last couple of years. The company has gotten rid of its T series, and rumors suggest that it plans to return to its roots. The company has also managed to deal with the ongoing chip shortage in a rather curious way, as it recently launched the OnePlus 10 Pro exclusively in China. The rest of the world is still waiting to see the official arrival of the OnePlus 10 series, but here’s some exciting information for us to enjoy while we wait, as the latest rumor claims that the vanilla variant will include the same processor as its Pro variant, while the OnePlus 10R could pack a different chip under the hood.

The latest rumor concerning the OnePlus 10 series suggests that the vanilla variant will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the more affordable OnePlus 10R could feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. Of course, we have to remember that OnePlus has already used MediaTek processors on the OnePlus Nord 2, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise. However, it could be the first time the company uses these processors on its most important line.

Previous rumors suggested that OnePlus was only going to use Qualcomm’s processor on the higher-end OnePlus 10 Pro, but the latest information from Android Central claims that the OnePlus 10 will also feature Qualcomm’s latest processor, while the OnePlus 10R would be the only model to use MediaTek.

The main reason for this change would allegedly be based on availability since the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro will be sold in the United States and other countries. In contrast, the OnePlus 10R could be limited to India and other parts of Asia. Qualcomm-powered devices usually work better in the US, as their components have been proven to work better with US networks.

Still, this doesn’t mean that the OnePlus 10R won’t be as great as its Snapdragon variants since MediaTek’s latest processor is believed to be just as powerful as Qualcomm’s offerings. But unfortunately, we could have to wait until the second quarter or 2022 to see them in action.

Source: Android Central

Via: 9to5Google