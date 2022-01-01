OnePlus 10 Pro rumor roundup: everything we know so far

After not announcing a 'T' series device after nearly five years, OnePlus has been made official. The OnePlus 10 Pro is launching next month. As usual — as with most of the devices in this modern-day era — a number of leaks and rumors about the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro have surfaced on the internet in the past few weeks. Whether you're just interested in buying OnePlus' next Android flagship smartphone or are just curious about what OnePlus is bringing to the table, here is a rumor roundup of the OnePlus 10 Pro combining all the leaks and rumors we have heard so far.

OnePlus co-founder and OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau announced earlier this month that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in January 2022. "10 Pro, see you in January," he wrote on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo while announcing the release month of the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, Lau didn't announce a specific date on which the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch.

Latest rumors have suggested that we could get to see the device as soon as January 4, 2022, but it isn't confirmed as of now. While the Chinese shopping website JD.com has stated that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available for pre-order on January 4th, some have suggested that OnePlus would rather reveal the announcement date of the device on January 4th. Another report has suggested that, like the other Chinese smartphones, the OnePlus 10 Pro will also launch in China first and will then be available in the overseas market, including the US, UK, India, and others, at a later date.

What about the standard OnePlus 10?

To everyone's surprise, we haven't heard much about the standard or the 'R' version of the OnePlus 10. OnePlus typically launches non-Pro versions of its flagship smartphone — like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R — alongside the Pro models. However, we haven't heard or seen anything regarding the standard OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10R until now.

Display and Design

Leaked renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro have suggested that the smartphone is set to get a Samsung Galaxy S21 like design. The camera module of the OnePlus 10 Pro will not only grow in size but will also melt into the side metal railing like the S21. But apart from the new style camera module, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to keep a similar design to the 9-series. According to a source, the phone will have the dimensions of 163.0 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (or 10.3mm, including the camera bump). A leaker also posted a hands-on video with the Aluminum cut out of the OnePlus 10 Pro giving us an idea of how the smartphone might feel in hand.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a large 6.7-inch display on the front. The company has already confirmed that the display of the 10 Pro is getting upgraded to LTPO 2.0. LTPO displays are a special kind of OLED display that supports variable refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz. OnePlus executive Pete Lau has confirmed that Samsung will be providing the LTPO 2.0 display for the OnePlus 10 Pro series, but nothing about the actual display technology is known right now. The rest of the display specifications, like the 1440p resolution, support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and the 20:9 aspect ratio is expected to remain the same. It will also house the punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera as well as the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Specs

Even though the OnePlus 10 Pro is launching almost a year after the company debuted its OnePlus 9 series, it is expected that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be a minimal upgrade, in terms of specifications, over the last year's flagship smartphone. The smartphone is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and is rumored to support 80W fast charging speed. These are the expected specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro:

Spec OnePlus 10 Pro (Rumored) Display 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO 2.0 with 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Confirmed) Back Cameras 48MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, 8MP 3.3x telephoto Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging Speed 80W wired, 50W wireless Storage and Memory 128/256GB, 8GB/12GB RAM Operating System Android 12 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, 4G, USB-C 3.2

Cameras and battery

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a triple-camera setup like the OnePlus 9 Pro. This triple-camera setup will include a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom. While the camera resolution and parts are said to remain the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro, major improvements are expected in the camera departments thanks to OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad and the new ISP sensor of Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The front selfie camera is expected to get a major boost as the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to be coming with a better 32MP snapper.

On the battery side of things, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to come with a large 5,000 mAh battery. This will be coupled with 80W fast wired charging — up from 65W in OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition, the phone is also expected to support 50W wireless charging speed which, like the last year's OnePlus 9 Pro, will only be possible with a proprietary charger OnePlus will launch alongside the smartphone.

ColorOS 12? OxygenOS 12? What will be the operating system of the OnePlus 10 Pro?

OnePlus and OPPO merged their R&D teams earlier this year to form OnePlus 2.0. One of the goals of this merger was to unify OnePlus' OxygenOS with OPPO's ColorOS for a "fast and smooth" OS. Lau, at the time, said that the ColorOS-ified version of OxygenOS that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with will offer a "burdenless experience of OxygenOS, and the stability and rich features of ColorOS."

The OnePlus 10 Pro is still expected to run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, but it is expected that the software will be heavily influenced by ColorOS 12. We recently went hands-on with ColorOS 12 and we must admit that OPPO has surprised us with how optimized it is for the Find X series. But even though Pete Lau has promised a butter-smooth software experience, the latest OxygenOS 12 release for the OnePlus 9 series have suggested that it'll take OnePlus and OPPO some time to reach the stability OxygenOS once offered.

Price, Colors, and Availability

OnePlus no longer prices its smartphones as aggressively as it once did. Now, the phones from OnePlus are priced in the same price range as the flagships from Apple and Samsung, and the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to continue this trend. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be priced around the same range as the OnePlus 9 Pro, i.e., somewhere in the $950 region. The smartphone is expected to launch in China first and then make it to the international markets. If the latest rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in China in January with the device launching in the US, Europe, and the rest of Asia in the February-March window. The smartphone is expected to be available in four colors: black (with sandstone finish), green, silver/white, and purple.

What we want to see

Here are some things that we would like to see on the OnePlus 10 Pro:

Something good out of Hasselblad partnership : OnePlus announced its partnership with the camera company Hasselblad back in March 2021. However, the camera system of the OnePlus 9 series was nothing 'out of the world' or extraordinary. With the partnership turning almost one-year-old, we hope OnePlus x Hasselblad brings out something good.

Better Battery Life : OnePlus phones have generally been known for their fast charging speed. However, the battery life of its smartphones (how long the phone can last on a single charge) hasn't been top-notch. With OnePlus 10 Pro rumored to be coming with a heft 5,000 mAh battery, we really hope the battery life on the OnePlus 10 Pro outshines other flagships of 2022 and we don't have to use that 80W charger much often.

IP rating across all the models : OnePlus 9 Pro was the first OnePlus smartphone to come with official water and dust resistance rating. However, only the Pro model of the series carried the IP tag. And now, it's time for OnePlus to follow the rest of the smartphone industry and offer water and dust resistance across all the OnePlus 10 models.

Flagship Killer pricing : OnePlus smartphones were once known for their killer price tag. However, over the past couple of years, OnePlus has raised the prices of its smartphones which now sit right in-between other flagships' prices. With Google launching its flagship Pixel 6 smartphone for just $600, we hope OnePlus gives it some competition and prices the 10 series fairly.

Better software: After OnePlus and OPPO merged their R&D teams, Pete Lau promised that unifying the codebase of ColorOS and OxygenOS would result in a better (and smoother) operating system. We hope that the OS of the OnePlus 10 Pro (whatever Android 12-based operating system it ends up running on) is bug-free and silky smooth since the software is one of the things OnePlus built itself on.

What are your expectations from the OnePlus 10 Pro? Are you looking to purchase the next OnePlus' flagship? Or are you waiting for Samsung to release its Galaxy S22 series? Let us know in the comments section below!