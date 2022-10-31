Samsung has started rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the US.

After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile.

Samsung first started to roll out the One UI 5 update for S22 devices last week, but it was limited to the European and Asian markets. The software was then released last week for carrier-locked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra handsets in the U.S. And now, users who own the unlocked variants of Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra models in the US can (finally) upgrade to Android 13.

The update can be downloaded by going to Settings → Software Update → Download and Install. It comes with the build number S90xU1UEU2BVJA and brings a revamped UI design and a whole load of features. And speaking of features...

One UI 5 Features

One UI 5 comes with many features, including a new Lock Screen that has been redesigned from the ground up. The company has integrated the popular Lock Screen customization app GoodLock directly into the One UI. There are several other improvements as well, including enhancements to the Gallery app, notifications, and routines. Of course, the base OS has been upgraded from Android 12 to Android 13.

That's not all. The new Samsung software has many features up its sleeves. We have a detailed guide covering all the new features of One UI 5.0 right here.

In addition to the Galaxy S22, Samsung is planning to roll out One UI 5 for other devices, including the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, as well as the budget Galaxy A53 very soon. You can check out this post to find out when your Galaxy device is scheduled to receive the Android 13 update. But, in the meantime, tell us about your thoughts on the new One UI 5 features. Drop a comment down below and let us know!

