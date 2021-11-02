It seems that several Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users are already starting to receive the latest version of One UI beta in the United States. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the newest version of the One UI 4 beta started to arrive OTA to these devices in South Korea not so long ago. However, you may want to wait a bit longer to update your software, as it seems that it may arrive with a bug that affects 120Hz refresh rates on the cover display of the Z Fold 3.

We have great news for those who are part of the Samsung beta program in the US. Samsung has already started rolling out the latest version of One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, you need to be signed up for the beta program if you want to get first dibs on everything that is coming, and you can do so through the Samsung Members app.

Still, this software update is only available for unlocked devices, as those who have a carrier-locked version will have to wait until the official and stable version of One UI to make their update. This may not be such a bad thing since reports suggest that the latest beta version affects the 120Hz refresh rate capabilities of the external display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, limiting its functionality to 60Hz all the time. A fix is already in the works, but we will probably have to wait a bit longer to receive it.

You can check out the community forums on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in case you want to check out more information before deciding whether to upgrade to the latest beta version or not. But you have to be really sure of your decision since you may have to wait several weeks before getting a fix for the bug causing 120Hz refresh rates to fail on your phone’s external display.

Via GSM arena

Via 2 SamMobile