Samsung has released its new One UI 3 update for the latest high-end tablets in its offering. The Galaxy Tab S7 (review) and Tab S7+ are receiving the new UI update with a slew of new features. Users of these tablets can now do even more with their devices and enhance their connected experiences. You can also enjoy the uninterrupted continuation of your Samsung Internet browsing and faster auto-sync of Samsung Notes across connected devices.

It will come in handy when you are browsing on your new Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy S21, and you want to continue what you are doing on a bigger display. For continuation, you need to click the ‘Recents’ button on your Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+, after browsing a webpage on your Galaxy S21 device. With a tap of the Samsung Internet icon on the menu’s bottom right, your most recently accessed page will load. The feature is limited to Samsung’s latest flagship. It supports the Samsung Notes app and Samsung Internet app with Galaxy smartphones and tablets that run One UI 3.1 or above.

There is a new Second Screen feature that lets you work on two screens simultaneously. You can use Second screen feature to connect your Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ with your laptop through a range of different modes. Extend mode lets you connect to your Windows PC and work across two different apps on each screen. On the other hand, Duplicated mode lets you share the apps or documents you have open on your tablet directly to your laptop screen and instantly save any changes straight to your laptop.

The One UI 3 update for Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ also brings a streamlined Galaxy experience. You can use the Wireless Keyboard Sharing feature to connect your Samsung Book Cover Keyboard to your smartphone. Hence, you can use the tablet’s keyboard to type on your smartphone. Further, if you get a call while you’re watching YouTube on your Tab S7 or S7+, your Galaxy Buds Pro will automatically switch to your smartphone.

