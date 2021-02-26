Samsung has lately been on a roll lately, bringing the latest version of its Android 11-based One UI 3.1 skin to its smartphones and tablets. Among them is the foldable Galaxy Z Fold2, which has also received the update, and with it, a host of cool new features. The update makes the multi-tasking experience on the larger inner foldable panel even easier. As you can see in the image below, the Recents tab will now allow users to resume the three Multi-Active Windows that they were previously working on.

This neat trick removes the hassle of opening the three apps again and then resizing them accordingly for the multi-active window view. Additionally, the Recents tab in One UI 3.1 also allows users to import two apps running in split-screen view from the inner foldable display to the outer cover display. Plus, the weather widgets are also now synced across both screens.

Additionally, if you get a notification for an incoming message, you can directly tap on the notification to open it in a multi-window view and reply to it. This is a very convenient addition, as it ensures that you don’t have to switch apps and still keep the app that you were using in the foreground. All you have to do is just long-press on the notification, and then perform a simple drag and drop gesture.

Another cool addition is the ability to turn off the screen without having to reach the power button on your Galaxy Z Fold2. This convenience is brought to life with a ‘Palm touch to turn off screen’ feature in the settings menu, and it works for both the cover display as well as the inner display. And just as the name says, all you have to do is touch your palm on the display to put it into a standby mode.

Additionally, while shooting videos or clicking pictures with Flex mode enabled, users will be able to reposition the on-screen controls for added comfort. Moreover, a new Delete and Share button has also been added to the preview screen in Flex Mode. Lastly, One UI 3.1 also removes the black bars at the bottom and allows users to fill the whole screen with a window view of the person on the other end of a video call.