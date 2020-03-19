Author
Samsung’s One UI 2.0 and 2.1, based on Android 10, is rolling out to several devices, but the Korean tech giant is already working on One UI 2.5, which will likely debut in autumn with the Galaxy Note20, or in the next few months, according to several reports.

One of the main features One UI 2.5 will introduce is Google’s gesture navigation. This is already available on One UI 2.0, but it doesn’t extend to third party launchers. One UI 2.5 is expected to fix that, with support for launchers like Nova Launcher and Lawnchair.

Whether we’ll have to wait for the Note20 to see One UI 2.5, or Samsung will finalize it and start rolling it out to devices like the Galaxy S20 and others is currently unknown.

Source: Samsung
More coverage: XDA Developers, SamMobile

