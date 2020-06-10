Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now receiving the One UI 2.1 update. The update was expected to roll out in Korea first alongside the Galaxy S9, however, it has started rolling out in Germany. It comes with firmware version N960FXXU5ETF5 and includes the June 2020 security patch.

According to SamMobile, the update does not bring all of the features that debuted with One UI 2.1 on the Galaxy S20 series. It brings Quick Share and Music Share features to let you share files and your Bluetooth audio connection with other devices respectively.

One UI 2.1 for the Galaxy Note 9 is likely to take a few days to reach other regions. However, Samsung is expected to release it globally soon. The report further says that the Galaxy S9 series will get the update next week.

Source: SamMobile

