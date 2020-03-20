Up next
Samsung doesn’t have a particularly stellar record when it comes to updating older generation phones, but the company is trying to change that. With that objective in mind, Samsung is planning to roll out the One UI 2.1 update for its 2018 flagships.

Yes, you read that right. The Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update is coming to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and the Galaxy Note 9 in the foreseeable future. The revelation was made by a Samsung community manager on the official support channel.

One UI 2.1 will bring the Quick Share file transfer feature to Samsung’s 2018 flagships, but that’s the only major difference it brings over One UI 2.0. However, it is not clear as to when exactly the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy S9 duo and the Galaxy Note 9 will be released for users via the stable channel.

Source: SamMobile

