One in two phones will be 5G-capable in 2023, researcher predicts

While 5G is in its infancy, and we’re witnessing it being deployed first hand, both network service and infrastructure, and terminal-wise, it will quickly get traction, according to Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner, cited by DigiTimes. Six percent of all smartphones that will be sold next year will be 5G-capable, Gartner says, and that number is quickly going to rise.

As 5G service coverage increases, user experience will improve and prices will decrease. The leap will occur in 2023 when we expect 5G phones to account for 51% of phone sales — Ranjit Atwal, research director at Gartner

Gartner also predicts that next year, seven percent of carriers globally will offer 5G services. Also, in order to boost sales and counter the slowing smartphone market, Gartner expects smartphone manufacturers to launch more affordable 5G-enabled phones in 2020.