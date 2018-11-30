On the Road Again… with Michael Fisher | #PNWeekly 334
When Michael Fisher invites you to come along with him to test a hydrogen cell vehicle, you agree and bring all of your GoPro Hero 7 cameras, stick an stage performance headset on his bonce and start recording a podcast.
Joshua Vergara goes over the year’s top devices and looks forward to what 2019 might bring on this special episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch our video coming this Sunday, December 2, or you can also check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
- MrMobile Awards: Viewers choice award November 30 at 11:59 Eastern!
- Pocketnow Coverage: Huawei Mate 20 Pro | OnePlus 6T | BlackBerry KEY2 | Nintendo Switch
