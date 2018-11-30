Android

On the Road Again… with Michael Fisher | #PNWeekly 334

When Michael Fisher invites you to come along with him to test a hydrogen cell vehicle, you agree and bring all of your GoPro Hero 7 cameras, stick an stage performance headset on his bonce and start recording a podcast.

Joshua Vergara goes over the year’s top devices and looks forward to what 2019 might bring on this special episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our video coming this Sunday, December 2, or you can also check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Michael Fisher (Mr. Mobile)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

Agenda

