olloclip’s new Multi-Device Clip works with more phones than the iPhone

For anyone who wanted to experiment with different lenses for their iPhone’s camera, the go-to name has been olloclip. Users literally clip on a piece of plastic, click in an interchangeable lens and off they shoot.

But the company’s iPhone-only approach has left people with literally any other kind of phone out of reach. So, the company has finally decided to launch its first Multi-Device Clip.

Much unlike recent olloclip designs which cling to hefty iPhone bezels in avoiding obstruction of the viewfinder, this clip unabashedly takes over a portion of the phone’s display to countervail the extra glass loaded on the other side — as the iPhone X and many other phones extend display real estate to maximum levels, the physics of this clip aren’t anything we can complain about

The clip can be aligned to most any point where a single rear camera is — we’ve yet to see how it would work on a dual-camera phone, if at all. It’s compatible with olloclip’s six Connect X lenses (the ones used for its iPhone X clips) which range from an ultra-wide 155° field to a 21x optical magnification.

For those who already have Connect X lenses, the Multi-Device Clip will be available for separate purchase. Otherwise, customers will buy the clip with a lens at a starting package price of $59.99. Additional lenses start from $44.99. The clip goes on sale in a few weeks.