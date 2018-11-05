Android

olloclip rounds out near-universal Connect X lens lineup with Pro and Intro series

Contents

After years of making lens attachments just for iPhone cameras, olloclip recently introduced its Connect X portfolio of lenses for the rest of the mobile universe. It’s now bringing on two new series of lenses for amateurs and pros alike.

The olloclip Pro Series brings a “Super Wide lens” with minimal distortion and a telephoto lens that’s brighter than most other options in the market. Meanwhile, the Intro Series lenses are actually two in one: a macro lens for close-up subjects and a screw-on wide angle lens. All lenses can be attached to clips for the iPhone X and newer iOS deices as well as the Multi-Device Clip for all other phones and even tablets — we don’t recommend taking pictures with tablets on a general basis, though.

The Pro Series is available from olloclip now and is priced at $119.95 — each lens separately is $99.95. The Intro lens will come later into the holiday season for $19.99. Bundled with any compatible clip, it costs $39.95.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
olloclip
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
accessories, announcement, availability, Connect X, lenses, Multi-Device Clip, News, olloclip, Pricing
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed