Samsung is rolling out a new update for several of its smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip series and more. These smartphones are getting the One UI 3.1 update. With this new update they are also receiving several new camera features that are present on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. These include the likes of improved Single Take, new object eraser tool, improved touch autofocus and auto-exposure, and multi-mic recording.

Single Take

Samsung took to its website to announce that it is releasing the latest One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note20 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip series. These are also receiving some of the Galaxy S21 features. Additionally, the update is also rolling out for the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note10 series, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A50.

Multi Mic recording

The new features include an improved Single Take, which allows you to capture multiple still and video formats simultaneously by tapping the shutter button.. You also get the new object eraser tool, which can be used to edit out unwanted parts in a captured photo. Further, improved touch autofocus and auto-exposure controller, and multi-mic recording are also coming to the older flagship lineups. The latter allows users to record audio from the mic on the phone as well as a connected Bluetooth device in Pro Video mode.

Eye Comfort Shield mode

With One UI 3.1, Samsung is also rolling out Eye Comfort Shield mode, which automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day. The warmer tones can help you to fall asleep easier at night and you can set your device to automatically adjust your screen’s colors throughout the day or personalize the schedule yourself. You also get Private Share to control who is allowed access to the content you send, and how long it is available.