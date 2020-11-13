Alongside the launch of Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, the company introduced Google Camera 8.0 in September this year. The new app comes with a host of improvements including Night Sight portrait mode, Cinematic pan, new UI amongst others. The new UI also brought a quick zoom toggle, quick access toggles to video modes, and more. Now, even older Pixel phones are getting these new features.

With Google Camera 8.1 update, all Pixel users are expected to be able to get the revamped UI and features. The update has already started rolling out to some users via the Play Store. It brings new features such as UI overhaul and Cinematic Pan. The development was confirmed by a Pixel 4XL user on Twitter who shared a screenshot that showed the new UI. However, it is not confirmed whether the update includes all the new features that were introduced with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Moreover, it is unclear if Google Camera 8.1 update will bring the Cinematic Pan feature to all older Pixel phones. We also don’t know if it includes Night Sight portrait mode. The new UI is being added to older Pixel phones including the Pixel 2 series.

If you haven’t received the update yet, you can try sideloading the Google Camera 8.1 APK from APKMirror. However, it might not work for all users since the process of sideloading v8.0 was not that straightforward and required a factory reset. As a result, not many older Pixel users were able to get their hands on the Pixel 5 version of the Google Camera app. You can download the Google Camera 8.1 from APKMirror here.