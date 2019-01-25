No country for old buttons | #PNWeekly 342
Buttonless, portless phones? Do manufacturers need them at this point? Do consumers really even want them? We could probably ask the same thing of foldable phones especially given how crowded the race looks to be right now towards the first product.
We take a look at all the news made this week and advance forward to our first big looks at MWC. It’s all this week on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 1pm Eastern on January 25th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
Hosts
Guests
Isa Rodruiguez (Her GadgetMatch)
Executive Producer
The show
- Galaxy S10 price: $800 and up… way up.
- Xiaomi foldable: Will it make it to MWC 2019?
- Moto RAZR: Can it walk like the Galaxy F and the rest of them?
- Meizu Zero: No buttons, no ports, not here yet
- vivo APEX 2019: Another unibody slab here
- Nokia bonanza: US carriers get a piece of HMD Global
- Sphoon: Why?
What’s up for MWC?
Sony might have an Xperia XZ4 waiting for us, Xiaomi also has a 5G Mi Mix 3, OPPO wants us to zoom in (again), LG is doubling up with the G8 and its own 5G phone, Huawei wants to combine 5G and foldable facets and then there’s vivo.
•
Music provided by Argofox:
Minerva – Bloom
youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI
Discuss This Post