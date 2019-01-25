Android

No country for old buttons | #PNWeekly 342

Buttonless, portless phones? Do manufacturers need them at this point? Do consumers really even want them? We could probably ask the same thing of foldable phones especially given how crowded the race looks to be right now towards the first product.

We take a look at all the news made this week and advance forward to our first big looks at MWC. It’s all this week on the Pocketnow Weekly!

What’s up for MWC?

OPPO

Sony might have an Xperia XZ4 waiting for us, Xiaomi also has a 5G Mi Mix 3, OPPO wants us to zoom in (again), LG is doubling up with the G8 and its own 5G phone, Huawei wants to combine 5G and foldable facets and then there’s vivo.

