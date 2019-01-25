No country for old buttons | #PNWeekly 342

Buttonless, portless phones? Do manufacturers need them at this point? Do consumers really even want them? We could probably ask the same thing of foldable phones especially given how crowded the race looks to be right now towards the first product.

We take a look at all the news made this week and advance forward to our first big looks at MWC. It’s all this week on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 1pm Eastern on January 25th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Brandon Miniman

Jaime Rivera

Isa Rodruiguez (Her GadgetMatch)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

The show

What’s up for MWC?

Sony might have an Xperia XZ4 waiting for us, Xiaomi also has a 5G Mi Mix 3, OPPO wants us to zoom in (again), LG is doubling up with the G8 and its own 5G phone, Huawei wants to combine 5G and foldable facets and then there’s vivo.

•

Music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI