Official: Samsung’s February event will “Break the rules of what’s possible”

We have constantly been receiving rumors suggesting that Samsung will launch its new Samsung Galaxy S22 series next month, and it seems that this will be the case indeed. Samsung has recently posted a teaser video on its official YouTube channel called “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Break the rules of what’s possible.” Indeed, the video doesn’t reveal much, but things get more interesting when DR. TM Roh, President, and Head of MX Business Samsung Electronics, tells us something unique is coming.

We are still waiting to receive an official date for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, but we can be more than certain it will happen in February. President and Head of MX Business for Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, posted a very interesting note today, where he tells us that:

With every fresh evolution of Samsung Galaxy devices, we have introduced features that redefine the entire mobile category. And we’re about to rewrite the rules of industry once again. At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.

We can’t be sure if Roh is giving us an important hint as to what may be on the way since this new device may be the most NOTEworthy S series device. He also mentions that “the next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” which means that most Galaxy S20 Ultra rumors may be right on the money.

We are expecting great things from the higher-end Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, as rumors suggest that this device will include several elements of the now gone Galaxy Note series to the Galaxy S series. This includes a boxier design, stylus support, and a dedicated slot for the S Pen.

Recent rumors also suggest getting a special Bespoke version of the Samsung Galaxy S22. Still, we can’t be sure if Samsung will give this special treatment to every device in the upcoming series or if the company will limit it to one device. Whatever the case, we can’t wait to see what Samsung is preparing for the world.

