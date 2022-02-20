These are all of Samsung's first-party Galaxy S22 cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22, unveiled at Unpacked 2022, packs quite a few interesting features and earns a part of its flagship title with its switch back to a glass panel. But the fragility of glass is apparent to each one of us, so if you will be on the hunt for a case, here is a guide with a little info on every protective case that Samsung has on offer.

Now in case you've missed out on all of our coverage of Galaxy S22, to brief you a little about the smartphone, the device features a refined design with a flat back and front, with uniform bezels bordering its 6.1-inch FHD+ screen, and powering it is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Exynos 2200 will be available in only a few regions). If you want to learn more about the Galaxy S22, check out our in-depth post, which focuses on availability, specifications, and other nitty-gritty details.

First-party Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases

Galaxy S22 Clear Cover Simplistic The Galaxy S22 Clear Cover adds protection without changing much of how the phone feels in your hand. And if you are a user who enjoys customization, applying stickers can help you make the case more or own. Unless you bought the accessory to show off the color on your phone while leaving it protected. Galaxy S22 Frame Cover Stylised Backplate The Galaxy S22 Frame Cover offers interested buyers the ability to choose between various looks due to its separate backplate and frame design. The retail packaging includes a clear and mirror-finish plate along with a frame with a color of your choice. Users can choose between Navy and White. Galaxy S22 Clear Standing Cover Added Convenience The Clear Standing Cover for Galaxy S22 is the accessory to pick if you often consume content on your phone and would appreciate the convenience of being able to easily prop it up. Its construction uses TPU for the bumpers and a polycarbonate plate for the back. Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover Smartphone Basics The Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover is one of those basic accessories that is often the default choice for many. It will add a layer of softness to your phone while protecting it from the occasional bump. Samsung's decision to cover the entire back will also save the act of clearing smudge from the camera lenses. Galaxy S22 Protective Standing Cover Military-grade Protection The Protective Standing Cover is an accessory keeping in mind if you need rugged protection with the added advantage of built-in kickstands, yes, not one, but two. Users can pick between a viewing angle of 45 or 60-degrees and change the kickstand to a different look due to its detachable nature. The case is available in three colors, Navy, White, and Purple. Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover with Strap Grip Security The form-fitting Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap is the case to get if you want to ensure the in-hand feel of your Galaxy S22 remains unchanged but has the convenience of a grip. The strap attachment is positioned at the perfect location to tuck your fingers, leaving the phone secure in your hands. It is accessory is available in two colors, Navy and White, and users can customize it further by changing its strap. Galaxy S22 S-View Flip Cover Additional Usability The S-View Flip Cover offers all-around protection for your phone with additional functionality. Its rectangular cutout provides access to small interactive elements giving you the ability to control actions on your phone without having to flip open the cover every time. The case is available in three colors, Burgundy, White, and Black. Galaxy S22 Leather Cover The Premium Option Made with genuine leather, this first-party accessory for Galaxy S22 features a design that wraps around every edge and corner of the smartphone. It doesn't add too much material to the device and enhances your grip with its glove-like fit. The case is available in three colors, Black, White, and Green. Galaxy S22 LED View Cover Unique & Fun The Galaxy S22 LED View Cover is a smart case, featuring an array of lights that can glow up to indicate certain actions occurring on your phone. For those who like to travel with less, there is also a card pocket on the inside. Place your Galaxy S22 into the case attached to the back portion and keep your phone protected. The LED View Cover is available in two colors, Black and Light Gray.

Which first-party Galaxy S21 Case should you buy?

If you're on the hunt for more perspective (or more case options) before making your decision on which accessory to buy, here are some of our top picks amongst Samsung's first-party options.

For starters, while pricey, the Leather Cover is one of our favorites because of the feeling the material leaves in your hand and how the accessory hardly has an effect on the form factor of the phone. If protection isn't a top priority, this is the case to get! The Silicone Cover serves as the perfect alternative to this if you need a softer accessory with more color options.

The next recommendations we have are the S-View Flip Cover, or the LED Flip Cover; primarily because of the additional functionality they bring to one's smartphone experience. The neat integration of functions into each of these options is something worth appreciating, especially for those trying to avoid using their phone unnecessarily.

What do you think of Samsung's first-party case options? Let us know with your comments below.